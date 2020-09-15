Nigeria’s 3rd place in global terrorism ranking worst thing to happen to Buhari’s govt —APC group

A group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has bemoaned Nigeria’s latest ranking as third in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

The group, the APC Consolidation Group (APC-CG), said the report was the “worst thing that has ever happened to a government that means so well for the people.”

The APC-CG described the development as disappointing and embarrassing and re-echoed the call for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Dr Usman Mohammed and tagged “Sack service chiefs over global terrorism rating”, APC-CG said:

“We are saddened by this report which by implication, will close many economic doors on Nigeria and drastically bring down our GDP.

“We, the entire members of APC Consolidation Group, APCG, received with rude shock and total disappointment the 2019 Global Terrorism Report which ranks Nigeria as the 3rd most terrorized country in the world.

“This report is the worst thing that has ever happened to a government that means so well for the people. No doubt, the rating is so due to the actions and inaction of his service chiefs. So,we are worried over our dear president’s continuous retention of these officers.

“Consequently, we are calling on the president to sack the current security chiefs heading the Nigeria Armed Forces, the chiefs of Defence, Army, Airforce and Naval Staff, over their inability to deliver on his vision and the expectation of Nigerians on security.

“We are saddened by this report which by implication will close many economic doors on Nigeria and drastically bring down our GDP. Investors will leave Nigeria and intending ones may have a rethink about coming to Nigeria.

“We in APC Consolidation Group insist that Mr President means well for Nigerians in every area, but unfortunately insecurity is threatening his policies in agriculture, infrastructure, power and others.

“From our findings, if urgent steps is not taken to address the insecurity in the land, famine will by next year be alarming and that will frustrate his huge investment in agriculture through CBN.”

