Nigeria’s agtech company, Hello Tractor, secures $1m. 1 other story and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s agtech company, Hello Tractor, secures $1m.

A Nigerian based agtech company, Hello Tractor, has announced securing a US$1 million funding to help local farmers secure tractors through loans.

Jehiel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Hello Tractor confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

The Abuja-based company is a tractor booking platform that connects tractor owners to smallholder farmers in need of tractor services.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new funding is a “Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Tractor Financing for Increased Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria.

Oliver, while commenting on the latest development, noted that the funding followed a partnership deal with Heifer international.

He said: “Heifer enables us to extend innovative finnancing to people who were previously considered unbankable, while increasing access to technology that has the potential to improve the incomes of millons of smallholder farmers across Africa.”

2. Nigeria’s home services scheduling startup, Eden Life, acquires Lynk

A Lagos-based home services scheduling startup, Eden Life, has announced acquiring Lynk.

Akinyi Ooko-Ombaka, Country Lead at Eden Life Kenya, disclosed this to local media as seen by Ripples Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Lynk is a tech company that connects informal workers to job opportunities.

Eden life in 2019, the startup was co-founded by Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa, Silm Momoh.

Akinyi said that acquiring Lynk was a strategy to expand into the shores of Kenya.

He said: “It’s truly exciting to continue the phenomenal legacy of the Lynk platform and be part of the evolution in recreating smart-service delivery solutions for busy Nairobians to manage their work-play lifestyle.

“The combination of the technology that powered Lynk to empower informal workers and the data-rich Eden Life app presents an immense opportunity to grow not just the menu of services, but also the number of people who can benefit from the platform.”

Answer: Command-Line Interface

In the computer science world, however, a shell is a software program that interprets commands from the user so that the operating system can understand them and perform the appropriate functions.

The shell is a command-line interface, which means it is solely text-based.

The user can type commands to perform functions such as run programs, open and browse directories, and view processes that are currently running.

