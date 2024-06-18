Nigeria’s air force claims troops killed 80 terrorists in Katsina air raids

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) claimed on Tuesday troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 80 terrorists in recent air strikes at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji killed the terrorists and burnt more than 45 motorcycles in the operation carried out on the night of June 15.

He said the air strikes followed intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 had set ablaze houses at a settlement about five kilometers away from Gidan Kare Village.

The spokesman said: “Overhead the village at about 8.30 p.m., several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire village in pandemonium.

“Moments later, 12 motorcycles were seen departing the village and trailed along a footpath out of the village to a location near Gidan Kare Village and Kuka Shidda Camp where they joined a large number of their cohorts.

“Other terrorists were also observed arriving at the location from different directions, an indication that the location was a mass up point with the terrorists likely planning to further attack nearby villages.

“Having been presented such a rare opportunity, authorization was sought, obtained and the location was immediately struck at exactly 9:40 p.m., with over 80 terrorists confirmed eliminated and about 45 motorcycles burnt down while few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing or limping off.

“Further intelligence received after the strike also revealed that the terrorists were closely linked with notorious terrorist kingpin, Yusuf Yellow and his close associate Rabe Imani.

“These strikes, along with others before now, have no doubt disrupted terrorists’ activities in the area.”

