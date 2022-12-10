Nigeria’s armed forces better equipped, ready to end insecurity – Defence minister

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said on Saturday the Armed Forces have become better equipped and motivated to tackle the country’s insecurity.

Magashi, who stated this at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Day (DICON) at the ongoing 43rd Kano international trade fair in Kano State, said President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to give security agencies the needed support in dealing with the security challenges.

He said staff in the ministry had been exposed to high-level training programmes in the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Russia, Pakistan, Turkey and Belarus.

Magashi said: “The armed forces of Nigeria are today, more than ever before, combat-ready, more equipped, focused, committed, well-trained and motivated to tackle any adverse situation with a great measure of success.

“There is now an improved inter-service operational synergy and collaboration in a joint operational environment with other security agencies, which has denied adversaries of cohesive and coordinated attacks and freedom of action.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt reports improving security across nation as military steps up offensive against terrorists

“Several positive strides have also been achieved at the ministry of defence this time around in the areas of defence production.

“The Defence Industries Corporation has today attained new, enviable levels of production capabilities by producing first indigenous combat vehicles and has established military and paramilitary clothing and accessories factory in partnership with other friendly countries.

“Today, members of our armed services are reasonably motivated. The result is there for all to see with terror merchants now being thoroughly dealt with as the President Buhari administration is ready to restore total peace and security to Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now