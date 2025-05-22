Nigeria’s Aruna bows out to Brazil’s Calderano in Doha

Quadri Aruna may have concluded his campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after a tough fourth-round defeat.

The proud Nigerian succumbed to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in a one-sided Men’s Singles clash at the Lusail Arena on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Billed as one of the tournament’s marquee matchups, the contest fell short of expectations, with Calderano displaying outright dominance from start to finish.

The South American star cruised to a commanding 4-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6) victory to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Tactically astute, Calderano effectively neutralized Aruna’s powerful forehand—his most dangerous weapon—by forcing the Nigerian into backhand exchanges, which proved largely ineffective.

Despite strategic input and encouragement from his coaching corner, Aruna struggled to find rhythm, committing numerous unforced errors that further tilted momentum toward his opponent.

The 22-minute encounter showcased Calderano’s elite technique, including his blistering backhand and explosive forehand topspin, which consistently earned him points.

Despite the loss, Aruna continues to make history. At 36, he remains a trailblazer for African table tennis.

He became the first African to reach the Round of 16 at the ITTF World Championships twice, following his quarterfinal appearance at the 2021 edition in Houston, USA.

In Doha, he was the only African to finish in the top 16, further cementing his legacy.

Speaking after the match, Calderano acknowledged the threat posed by Aruna.

“It’s never easy to stay at the same level in every competition, especially after winning the ITTF World Cup last month. I had to take some rest and resume training, focused because table tennis is unpredictable. Against someone like Aruna, you always have to be at your best,” Calderano said.

Though his journey ends in Doha, Aruna’s impact continues to resonate. His performance remains a source of pride for Nigeria and the African continent.

