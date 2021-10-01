Tech
Nigeria’s B2B payments platform, Verto, closes $10m to accelerate growth
Verto, a Nigerian B2B payment startup, on Friday, closed a US$10 million Series A round to accelerate growth as it seeks to expand its footprint.
The B2B payments platform provides a fast, simple, and reliable way for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make payments to their suppliers in over 200 countries across 39 currencies.
In 2018, the startup was co-founded by Ola Oyetayo and Anthony Oduwole, who thought to developed a global payments platform that uses a marketplace solution to match businesses efficiently.
Today, through the startup’s three main products of payments, exchange and multi-currency account; business owners can send cross-border B2B payments at FX rates up to nine times cheaper than they could through traditional banks.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Infibranches closes $2m to grow venture. 1 other thing and a trivia
Since its inception, the startup has helped more than 2,000 customers from startups to SMEs to large corporate companies facilitate billions of dollars in transactions on a yearly basis.
The new raiser is led by Quona Capital, alongside The Treasury, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), TMT Investments, Unicorn Growth Capital, Zrosk Investments and P1 Ventures.
Speaking on the development, cofounder Oduwole noted that the plan is to use the fund to expand its operations.
He said: “We plan to expand our presence in emerging markets with this fund through a suite of top-class tech stacks.
“Geographically, this is an essential step towards our mission of making international payments simple, fast and cheap. Our purposefully built tech infrastructure and payment rails enable instant cross-border payments in a way that is really exciting for businesses.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...