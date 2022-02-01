Nigeria’s Bamboo secures $15m Series A to accelerate venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Bamboo secures $15m Series A to accelerate venture

Bamboo, a Nigerian fintech startup, has announced securing a US$15 million Series A funding round.

The startup runs a brokerage app that allows Africans buy and trade US stocks in real-time.

The new raiser is expected to help the startup accelerate its growth, move into new markets and launch more products.

Bamboo was launched in January 2020, as an investment platform that unlocks global markets for Africans by providing real-time access to dollar-denominated assets via its platform.

Through its app, users can use dollar or local currency balance almost instantly and start investing in stocks.

Bamboo claimed to have gained over 300,000 accounts in Nigeria since its launch in 2020.

According to Bamboo, the new raiser was led by Greycroft and Tiger Global with participation from Motley Fool Ventures, Saison Capital, Chrysalis Capital and Y-Combinator’s Michael Seibel, amongst others.

Tech Trivia: The “struct” data type is short for what word?

A Structure

B Instructor

C Construction

D Destruction

Answer: See end of post

2. Paradigm invests in Solana wallet app Phantom

Premier wallet app for the Solana ecosystem, Phantom, has recorded yet another significant milestone as crypto venture firm, Paradigm, finalises new investment in the startup to value at $1.2 billion.

The startup revealed that the new raiser comes six months after closing a $9 million Series A from Andreessen Horowitz.

The lead investor, Paradigm, is an investment firm focused on supporting major crypto companies.

Details obtainable from Phantom did not disclose who else joined the cap table, or what percentage equity they took in the upstart firm.

Six months after its Series A, Phantom has moved significantly to convert users.

From 40,000 active users six months ago, the startup has moved up to 2.1 million, with claims that it consistently onboards about 100,000 users weekly.

Trivia Answer: Struct

A struct (short for structure) is a data type available in C programming languages, such as C, C++, and C#.

It is a user-defined data type that can store multiple related items. A struct variable is similar to a database record since it may contain multiple data types related to a single entity.

