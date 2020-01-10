Nigeria’s beach volleyball team fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team will not be participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after they failed to qualify for the event.

The Nigerian ladies lost 0-3 to Kenya in a riveting match that tested both parties well at the CAVB 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Cameroon.

Kenya, who saw off Nigeria 15-25 in the first set, 21-25 in the second and 12-25 in the last set, will now represent Africa in the 2020 Olympics.

Read Also: BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nigeria at brink of clinching Olympic ticket —Coach

Kenya proved a deserving team as they won all their games in the competition, among the five teams that competed, to show their supremacy in the sport in the continent.

Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana and the host Cameroon could not match up with the East Africans.

Nigeria had finished first at the Zone Three qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana, with head coach, Francis Imoudu, assuring that the team would qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian women’s and men’s football teams had also failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics among other sporting categories.

By Bukola Oyindamola…

Join the conversation

Opinions