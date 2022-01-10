Nigeria’s BFREE secures $1.7m pre-Series A funding round

Lagos-based credit management startup, BFREE, has announced securing a US$1.7 million pre-Series A funding round.

The raiser comes as the fintech startup looks to strengthen its management team while it pivots for global expansion.

The startup claims to focus its collection processes on leading customers out of debt by giving them back control over their finances.

The new raiser puts BFree’s total raiser at $2.5M in funding over 2 rounds.

Data, according to Crunchbase, revealed that the startup is funded by 8 investors.

BFREE was founded in August 2020 by Chukwudi Enyi, Moses Nmor and Julian Flosbach, and now oversees collection processes for more than 30 clients in Nigeria and Kenya.

