Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface was on target for Bayer Leverkusen in their title-winning game against Werder Bremen on Sunday afternoon.

The Xabi Alonso side have gone 29 league games without defeat this season, and have now won the German Bundesliga with five games to spare.

Boniface opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 25 minutes before a goal rain took place, with Granit Xhaka netting a stunner and Florian Wirtz scoring a hattrick.

Leverkusen successfully sealed their historic first Bundesliga title with a thumping 5-0 victory over Werder on home ground.

Supporters stormed on to the pitch in mid-match when the hosts scored their fourth in the 82nd minute, and again when they scored the last goal.

The final goal came in the 90th minute and there was no added time, as more fans ran into the BayArena pitch in celebration.

Leverkusen’s landmark achievement ends an era of dominance for second-placed Bayern, who had won the past 11 Bundesliga titles.

Unbeaten in all competitions this season, Leverkusen remain on course for a remarkable treble, with the German Cup and Europa League still in their sights.

