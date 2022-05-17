Nigeria’s capital market closes trading with N101bn loss as investors extend sell-off

The value of shares in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.35 percent on Tuesday, dragging the equity capitalisation down by N101.06 billion.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalisation dropped from N28.54 trillion posted on Monday to N28.44 trillion today.

Also, the All-Share Index shed 187.47 basis points to close at 52,756.62, down from 52,944.09 recorded the previous day.

The sell-off at the bourse pushed trading up activities up, with investors exchanging N7.72 billion for 1.32 billion shares in 6,449 deals on Tuesday.

The surpassed the N4.96 billion the investors splashed on 374.18 million shares in 6,854 deals on Monday.

PZ led the gainers with N1.20kobo to rise from N12.05 per share to N13.25kobo.

Read also :Investors lose N83.2bn as Transcorp, Jaiz Bank drag Nigeria’s capital market down

Berger’s share was up by N0.70kobo to move from N7.20kobo to N7.90kobo per share.

NNFM gained N1.05 to move from N10.90kobo to N11.95kobo per share.

McNichol’s share price increased by N0.14kobo to end trading with N0.1.61kobo from N1.47kobo per share.

Abbey gained N0.13kobo in share value to close at N1.50kobo from N1.37kobo per share.

Flour Mills topped the losers’ chart after shedding N3.75kobo to drop from N40.75kobo to N37 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share dropped by N0.60kobo to end trading at N6.55kobo from N7.15kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance lost N0.17kobo to end trading with N1.95kobo from N2.12kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 6.25 percent to slip from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.24kobo to drop from N3.94kobo to N3.70kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 775.09 million shares valued at N2.95 billion.

Jaiz Bank followed with 172.14 million shares valued at N151.76 million.

Transcorp traded 140.07 million shares worth N202.12 million.

GTCO sold 50.38 million shares worth N1.20 billion, while International Breweries traded 21.02 million valued at N165.12 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now