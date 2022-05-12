Nigeria’s capital market closes trading with N42.7bn gain amid slow growth in shares value

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N42.75 billion at the close of business on Thursday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.15 percent to close N28.52 trillion, up from N28.48 trillion posted on Wednesday.

With demand for stocks still on an upward trend in the capital market, the All-Share Index rose by 79.31 basis points to close at 52,917.76 compared to 52,838.45 recorded the previous day.

The slow growth in the capital market reflected in value of stocks traded today with investors splashing N5.69 billion on 426.01 million shares in 7,639 deals.

This was lower than the N7.33 billion investors coughed out for 417.38 million shares in 7,255 deals on Wednesday.

Fidson led the gainers with N1.03 to rise from N10.35kobo to N11.38kobo per share.

Eterna’s share was up by N0.65kobo to move from N6.54kobo to N7.19kobo per share.

McNichols gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.11kobo to N1.22kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share appreciated by N0.75kobo to end trading with N8.35kobo from N7.60kobo per share.

Wapco gained N2.85kobo to close at N31.75kobo from N28.90kobo per share.

Academy led the losers’ chart with N0.18kobo to drop from N1.85kobo to N1.67kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share dropped by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share was down by 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.63kobo from N0.69kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share depreciated from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent during trading.

AIICO lost 3.80 percent of its market price to drop from N0.79kobo to N0.76kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 94.39 million shares valued at N122.72 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 24.48 million shares valued at N590.08 million.

Wapco traded 19.23 million shares worth N601.94 million.

Abbey sold 18.36 million shares worth N24.38 million, while AccessCorp traded 17.02 million valued at N163.57 million.

