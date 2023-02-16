Nigeria’s capital market continues sluggish growth amid losses in Fidelity Bank, WAPIC, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N7.53 billion growth in the market capitalization from N29.68 trillion to N29.69 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index increased by 12.54 basis points to close at 54,520.2, up from 54,507.66 achieved by the capital market on Wednesday.

Investors traded 125.86 million shares valued at N3.60 billion in 2,670 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 134.45 million shares worth N4.35 billion traded by shareholders in 2,905 deals the previous day.

Japaul Gold led the gainers’ list with a 7.14 percent rise in share price moving from N0.28kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Tripple Gee gained N0.16kobo to move from N1.65kobo to N1.81kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value was up by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Living Trust’s shares traded upward by N0.14kobo to rise from N2.03 to N2.17kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital gained 5 percent to close at N0.21kobo, above its opening price of N0.20kobo per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.62 percent to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by 8.99 percent to end trading at N0.81kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s capital market closes with N142.1bn gain despite sell-off in Guinness, Ardova

NGX Group lost N1.90kobo to end trading with N26.50kobo from N28.40kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.43kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 4.65 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.17kobo to drop from N5.20kobo to N5.03 per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 19.17 million shares valued at N481.72 million.

UBA traded 14.35 million shares worth N120.58 million.

Zenith Bank sold 8.44 million shares worth N214.56 million.

Transcorp followed with 8.39 million shares valued at N10.40 million, while Dangote Cement traded 7.20 million shares valued at N1.94 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now