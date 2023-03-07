Nigeria’s capital market down by 0.02% amidst gain in Caverton, UAC Nigeria

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian stock market crashed to N30.28 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This was 0.02 percent or N6.96 billion lower than the N30.29 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 12.79 basis points to close at 55,592.78, down from 55,605.57 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 131.05 million shares valued at N1.95 billion in 3,763 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 123.54 million shares worth N2.48 billion traded by shareholders in 4,076 deals on Monday.

Caverton led the gainers’ list with a N0.10kobo rise in share price moving from N1.04 to N1.14kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria gained N0.65kobo to move from N8.55kobo to N9.20kobo per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 5 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Mansard gained 4.50 percent to close at N2.09, above its opening price of N2 per share.

Chams’ shares traded upward by 3.85 percent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

MRS topped the losers’ table after shedding N3.45kobo to drop from N34.50kobo to N31.05 per share.

NCR’s share price dropped by 9.88 percent to end trading at N2.92kobo from N3.24kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.39kobo to end trading with N3.57kobo from N3.96kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share dropped from N0.22kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.

Cutix lost N0.20kobo to drop from N2.20kobo to N2 per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 114.42 million shares valued at N18.46 million.

Zenith Bank traded 13.26 million shares worth N344.87 million.

GTCO sold 11.87 million shares worth N311.01 million.

UBA followed with 11.14 million shares valued at N95.46 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 10.22 million shares valued at N52.51 million.

