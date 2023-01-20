Nigeria’s capital market down by -0.06% amidst sell-off in Jaiz Bank, Linkage Assurance, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped slightly by -0.06 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a dip in the market capitalization by N17.28 billion from N28.66 trillion posted on Thursday to N28.64 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 31.74 basis points to close at 52, 594.68, down from 52,626.42 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 443.75 million shares worth N1.68 billion in 3,100 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of the 129.03 million shares valued at N1.81 billion that exchanged hands in 3,183 deals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Abbey Mortgage led the gainers’ list with a N0.15kobo rise in share price to move from N1.53kobo to N1.68kobo per share.

Prestige gained 9.52 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance’s share value was up by 8.89 percent to end trading at N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s shares traded upward by 7.14 percent to rise from N0.56kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: UPDC REIT, MRS lead gainers as investors make N183.7bn

FTN Cocoa gained 3.57 percent to close at N0.29kobo, above its opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.62 percent to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share price dropped by 7.35 percent to end trading at N0.63kobo from N0.68kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 3.23 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar lost N0.45kobo to drop from N17.45kobo to N17 per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share dropped from N0.90kobo to N0.88kobo per share after losing 2.22 percent during trading.

Veritas Kapital led the day’s trading with 347.05 million shares valued at N69.41 million.

Access Corp traded 11.34 million shares worth N102.40 million.

Zenith Bank sold 6.97 million shares worth N170.89 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 6.62 million shares valued at N33.12 million, while Chams traded 5.98 million shares valued at N1.57 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now