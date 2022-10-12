Nigeria’s capital market drops N18.6bn, Honeywell, Briscoe among top losers

The total investment in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.07 percent at the close of business on Wednesday.

This followed the crash in the equity capitalization by N18.6 billion from N25.90 trillion to N25.88 trillion after eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 34.08 basis points to close with 47,531.84, down from 47,565.92 recorded on Tuesday.

Investors sold 155.18 million shares valued at N3.65 billion in 3,797 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 125.65 million shares worth N1.90 billion traded by shareholders in 4,188 deals the previous day.

Redstar Express led the gainers’ list with a N0.18kobo rise in share price to move from N2.12kobo to N2.30kobo per share.

May & Baker gained N0.15kobo to move from N4.05 to N4.20kobo per share.

Oando’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N4.50kobo from N4.40kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 1.85 percent to close at N0.55kobo, above its opening price of N0.54kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share traded upward by 1.31 percent to rise from N1.53kobo to N1.55kobo per share.

GSPECPLC topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.27kobo to drop from N2.75kobo to N2.48kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price dropped by N0.21kobo to end trading at N1.94kobo from N2.15kobo per share.

Livestock lost N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.03 from N1.14kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 8.82 percent to drop from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

Chams’ share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 41.92 million shares valued at N11.31 million.

GTCO sold 28.48 million shares worth N480.09 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.81 million shares valued at N228.85 million.

Courtville traded 10.21 million shares worth N4.69 million, while Dangote Cement traded 8.42 million shares valued at N2.06 billion.

