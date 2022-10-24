Nigeria’s capital market extends growth despite losses in Unilever, Lasaco

The total market share in the Nigerian capital market went up by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

Therefore, equity capitalization rose by N35.35 billion from N24.18 trillion to N24.21 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 64.9 basis points to close with 44,461.63 up from 44,396.73 posted by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 72.32 million shares worth N2.16 billion in 2,887 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 95.18 million shares worth N1.88 billion traded by shareholders in 2,888 deals on Friday.

Redstar Express led the gainers’ list with a N0.18kobo rise in share price, moving from N2.19kobo to N2.37kobo per share.

Beta Glass gained N2.45kobo to move from N41.50kobo to N43.95kobo per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 5.88 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

Wapco gained N0.60kobo to close at N22.55kobo, above its opening price of N21.95kobo per share.

Ardova’s share traded upward by N0.30kobo to rise from N13.70kobo to N14 per share.

Unilever topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.20kobo to drop from N12 to N10.80kobo per share.

NEM’s share price dropped by N0.42kobo to end trading at N4 from N4.42kobo per share.

Lasaco lost 4.60 percent to end trading with N0.83kobo from N0.87kobo per share.

Regal Insurance lost 4.17 percent to drop from N0.24kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share dropped from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing 3.85 percent during trading.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 11.35 million shares valued at N11.92 million.

NGX Group sold 5.61 million shares worth N120.05 million.

GTCO followed with 5.27 million shares valued at N97.31 million.

Sovereign Insurance traded 4.12 million shares worth N1.05 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 3.92 million shares valued at N14.43 million.

