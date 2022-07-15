Nigeria’s capital market gains N470bn as Wema Bank, Airtel lead recovery

The Nigerian capital market halted its losses following the increase in the market share by 1.70 percent on Friday.

Data obtained from the capital market revealed that the growth lifted the equity capitalisation by N470 billion from N27.68 trillion to N28.15 trillion after eight hours of trading on Friday.

The All-Share Index was up by 876.11 basis points to close at 52,215.12 as against 51,339.01 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 190.09 million shares valued at N4.1 billion in 3,893 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 115.41 million shares worth N1.2 billion traded by investors in 3,731 deals the previous day.

Wema Bank led the gainers with N0.34kobo to rise from N3.40kobo to N3.74kobo per share.

Airtel gained N173.20kobo to move from N1732.20kobo to N1905.40kobo per share.

UPDC’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.26kobo from N1.16kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.30kobo to close at N3.85kobo from N3.55kobo per share.

Prestige’s share appreciated by N0.30kobo to rise from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

Fidson topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.04 to drop from N10.45kobo to N9.41kobo per share.

NNFM’s share price dropped by N0.95kobo to end trading at N8.60kobo from N9.55kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 8.62 percent to end trading with N0.53kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Courtville lost 7.84 percent to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share dropped from N2.97kobo to N2.75kobo per share after losing N0.22kobo during trading.

Caverton led the day’s trading with 47.47 million shares valued at N64.55 million.

GTCO followed with 14.84 million shares valued at N310.02 million

UBA traded 14.70 million shares worth N109.42 million.

Transcorp sold 13.13 million shares worth N16.28 million, while Access Bank traded 10.78 million valued at N99.32 million.

