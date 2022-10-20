Nigeria’s capital market halt losses as Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust lead trading

The Nigerian stock exchange halted this week’s losses with a 0.03 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The development lifted the market capitalization from N24.13 trillion to N24.14 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, All-Share Index rose by 14.06 basis points to close with 44,332.21, up from 44,318.15 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 119.22 million shares worth N3.20 billion in 2,909 deals on Thursday.

This, however, fell short of the 165.35 million shares worth N3.67 billion traded by shareholders in 3,183 deals the previous day.

CWG led the gainers’ list with a 9.59 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.73kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

UPDC REIT gained N0.25kobo to move from N2.80kobo to N3.05 per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 7.69 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Wapic gained 5.88 percent to close at N0.36kobo, above its opening price of N0.34kobo per share.



Dangote Sugar’s shares traded upward by N0.60kobo to rise from N15.30kobo to N15.90kobo per share.

BetaGlas topped the losers’ table after shedding N4.60kobo to drop from N46.10kobo to N41.50kobo per share.

Alex’s share price dropped by N0.70kobo to end trading at N6.50kobo from N7.20kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 9.68 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 9.68 percent to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share dropped from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 39.36 million shares valued at N149.02 million.

GTCO sold 8.31 million shares worth N153.96 million.

Japaul Gold followed with 6.76 million shares valued at N1.85 million.

Jaiz Bank traded 4.44 million shares worth N3.88 million, while Access Corp traded 4.35 million shares valued at N35.44 million.

