Nigeria’s capital market in sluggish growth, Learn Africa tops gainers

The Nigerian capital market posted a sluggish growth in investments at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the 0.03 percent or N10 billion rise in market capitalization from N26.62 trillion to N26.63 trillion after more than eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 17.15 basis points to close at 48,899.08, up from 48,881.93 posted last Friday.

Investors traded 236.58 million shares worth N2.51 billion in 3,334 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 100.82 million shares valued at N1.14 billion which exchanged hands in 2,440 deals four days ago.

Learn Africa led the gainers’ list with a N0.16kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.65kobo to N1.81kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained N0.08 to move from N0.87kobo to N0.95kobo per share.

SCOA’s share value was up by N0.07 to end trading with N0.86kobo from N0.79kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained N0.02 to close at N0.30kobo, above its opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s shares traded upward by N0.01 to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.08 to drop from N0.81kobo to N0.73kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price dropped by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.28kobo from N1.4kobo per share.

Mansard lost N0.09 to end trading with N1.90kobo from N1.99kobo per share.

Courtville lost N0.01 to drop from N0.46kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price dropped from N0.92kobo to N0.90kobo per share after losing N0.02 during trading.

Access Corp led the day’s trading with 120.97 million shares valued at N1.02 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded 19.03 million shares worth N17.82 million.

GTCO sold 17.19 million shares worth N361.31 million

FBN Holdings followed with 12.03 million shares valued at N131.22 million, while FCMB traded 8.59 million shares valued at N30.08 million.

