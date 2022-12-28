Nigeria’s capital market investors make N124.4bn after Christmas break

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Christmas holiday on Wednesday with a gain of N124.46 billion.

This represents a 0.4 percent increase in market capitalization from N27.07 trillion to N27.19 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 228.51 basis points to close at 49, 934.6, up from 49,706.09 achieved by the bourse on Friday.

Investors traded 498.72 million shares worth N3.88 billion in 3,989 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 140.36 million shares valued at N4.02 billion that exchanged hands in 2,063 deals last Friday.

Cornerstone led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.50kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.47kobo to move from N4.70kobo to N5.17kobo per share.

Geregu’s share value was up by N11.50kobo to end trading with N127 from N115.50kobo per share.

Wema Bank gained N0.32kobo to close at N3.54kobo, above its opening price of N3.22kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s shares traded upward by 9.88 percent to rise from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

RT Briscoe topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

McNichols’ share price dropped by 3.70 percent to end trading at N0.52kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.45 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Wapic lost 2.44 percent to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share dropped from N1.41kobo to N1.39kobo per share after losing 1.42 per cent during trading.

Veritas Kapital led the day’s trading with 34.85 million shares valued at N69.70 million.

Access Corp traded 28.93 million shares worth N24248.24 million.

GTCO sold 25.74 million shares worth N587.59 million.

Geregu followed with 8.68 million shares valued at N1.02 million, while AIICO traded 8.28 million shares valued at N4.61 million.

