Nigeria’s capital market lose N30bn as shareholders’ investment drops

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N30 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.1 percent on Monday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization dropped from N26.99 trillion to N26.96 trillion after shareholders reduced the investment in the bourse on Monday.

The All-Share Index dipped by 54.42 basis points to crash from 50,045.83 to 49,991.41 today.

On Monday, investors traded 200.91 million shares valued at N1.44 billion in 3,976 deals,

This fell short of the 240.02 million shares worth N2.67 billion sold by investors in 3,435 deals on Friday.

Chams led the gainers’ list with a 7.69 percent rise in share price to move from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Flour Mills gained N1.25kobo to move from N28.05 to N29.30kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share value was up by N1.75kobo to end trading with N48.75kobo from N47 per share.

Pharmadeko gained 2.63 percent to close at N1.95kobo above its opening price of N1.90kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance’s share traded upward by 2.47 percent to rise from N1.62kobo to N1.66kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.68 percent to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

NGX Group lost N1 to end trading with N21 from N22 per share.

Wapco lost N1.05 to drop from N25 to N23.95kobo per share.

Cutix share dropped from N2.12kobo to N2.04 per share after losing 3.77 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 90.89 million shares valued at N131.89 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 11.60 million shares worth N39.74 million.

UBA followed with 10.64 million shares valued at N76.75 million

GTCO traded 9.99 million shares worth N199.23 million, while Zenith Bank traded 9.49 million valued at N203.07 million.

