Nigeria’s capital market loses N190bn amid losses in NGX Group, Sovereign Insurance

The market capitalization in the Nigerian stock market crashed to N26.77 trillion at the close of business on Tuesday.

The figure is -0.6 percent or N190 billion lower than the N26.96 trillion posted by the bourse at the end of trading on Monday.

This followed the drop in the All-Share Index by 346.49 basis points from 49,991.41 to 49,644.92 today.

Investors traded 138.99 million shares valued at N2.72 billion in 4,247 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 200.91 million shares worth N1.44 billion which exchanged hands in 3,976 deals the previous day.

Unilever led the gainers’ list with a N1.15kobo rise in share price to move from N12.20kobo to N13.35kobo per share.

CAP gained N1.25kobo to move from N16.50kobo to N17.75kobo per share.

Chams’ share value was up by 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained 5.48 percent to close at N1.54kobo above its opening price of N1.46kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share traded upward by 3.70 percent to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.66kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Livestock lost 5.60 percent to end trading with N1.18kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

NGX Group lost N1 to drop from N21 to N20 per share.

Zenith Bank’s share dropped from N21 to N20.25kobo per share after losing N0.75kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 18.30 million shares valued at N27.41 million.

Transcorp sold 13.23 million shares worth N14.03 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 12.49 million shares valued at N257.86 million

GTCO traded 9.20 million shares worth N183.07 million, while UBA traded 7.72 million valued at N55.14 million.

