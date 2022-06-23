Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run, closes trading with N130.2bn gain

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with investors smiling home with N130.2billion at the close of the day’s business.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.47 percent from N27.69 trillion to N27.82 trillion after eight hours of trading on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 241.52 basis points to close at 51,618.73, up from 51,377.21 reported the previous day.

The trading ended with investors exchanging 223.24 million shares worth N2.85 billion in 4,028 deals on the floor of the capital market.

This, however, fell short of the 229.3 million shares valued at N3.19 billion traded by investors in 4,536 deals on Wednesday.

First Bank led the gainers with N0.90kobo gain to move from N9.20kobo to N10.10kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 9.38 percent to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share was up by 8.06 percent to end trading with N0.67kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Livestock gained N0.10kobo to close at N1.54kobo from N1.44kobo per share.

UBN’s share appreciated by N0.35kobo to rise from N5.65kobo to N6 per share.

READ ALSO: First Bank, McNichols, Int’l Breweries make stocks-to-watch list

Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.30kobo to N1.17kobo per share..

Ellah Lakes’ share dropped by N0.44kobo to end trading at N3.96kobo from N4.40kobo per share.

Presco lost N18 to end trading with N165 from N183 per share.

Also, ETranzact lost N0.24kobo to drop from N2.44kobo to N2.20kobo per share.

Meyer’s share dropped from N2.79kobo to N2.52kobo per share after losing N0.27kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 40.13 million shares valued at N10.03 million.

Oando followed with 28.52 million shares valued at N168.93 million

FCMB traded 24.45 million shares worth N85.56 million.

Access Corporation sold 24.09 million shares worth N229.01 million, while First Bank traded 12.35 million valued at N121.76 million.

