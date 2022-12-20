Nigeria’s capital market posts marginal gain amid bears-bulls standoff

The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Tuesday with the equity capitalization rising to N26.915 trillion.

The figure was N662.36 million higher than the N26.914 trillion posted by the capital market on Monday.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 1.22 basis points to close with 49,416.18, up from 49,414.96 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 100.09 million shares valued at N1.29 billion in 3,186 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 76.74 million shares worth N1.32 billion traded by shareholders in 3,262 deals 24 hours earlier.

UPDC REIT led the gainers’ list with a N0.25kobo rise in share price, moving from N2.90kobo to N3.15kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 5.95 percent to move from N0.84kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Ardova’s share value was up by N0.70kobo to end trading with N17.40kobo from N16.70kobo per share.

Vitafoam gained N0.75kobo to close at N21.75kobo, above its opening price of N21 per share.

Custodian’s shares traded upward by N0.15kobo to rise from N5.45kobo to N5.60kobo per share.

Neimeth topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N1.45kobo to N1.31kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price dropped by 9.41 percent to end trading at N0.77kobo from N0.85kobo per share.

UPDC lost 7.07 percent to end trading with N0.92kobo from N0.99kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 6.90 percent to drop from N0.29kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Chams share dropped from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 16.43 million shares valued at N354.74 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance traded 9.26 million shares worth N5.44 million.

UBA sold 7.11 million shares worth N52.46 million.

FTN Cocoa followed with 7.09 million shares valued at N2.01 million, while Access Corporation traded 5.26 million shares valued at N45.15 million.

