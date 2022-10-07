Nigeria’s capital market posts N49.3bn gain as FTN Cocoa, International Breweries attract investors

Shareholders’ total investment in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.19 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the equity capitalization in the capital market increased by N49.31 billion from N25.74 trillion from N25.79 trillion on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 90.54 basis points to rise from 47,260.89 to 47,351.43 after about five hours of trading today.

Investors traded 137.28 million shares valued at N1.7 billion in 3,845 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of the 140.67 million shares worth N2.36 billion traded by shareholders in 4,371 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ list with a 7.14 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.28kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.25kobo to move from N4.50kobo to N4.75kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share value was up by 4 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained 3.33 percent to close at N1.55kobo, above its opening price of N1.50kobo per share.

UBA’s share traded upward by N0.20kobo to rise from N6.55kobo to N6.75kobo per share.

May & Baker topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.40kobo to drop from N4.09 to N3.69kobo per share.

Nascon’s share price dropped by N1 to end trading at N9.50kobo from N10.50kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.45kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

Wapic lost 8.57 percent to drop from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

UPDC REIT’s share dropped from N3.05 to N2.80kobo per share after losing N0.25kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 33.78 million shares valued at N573.80 million.

Oando sold 18.44 million shares worth N83.65 million.

Transcorp followed with 13.52 million shares valued at N14.08 million.

Zenith Bank traded 7.42 million shares worth N144.57 million, while Chams traded 6.99 million shares valued at N1.88 million.

