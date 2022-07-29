Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from bearish trading with N379.1bn gain

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from three consecutive losses on Friday with the investors taking home N379.1 billion at the close of the day’s business.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 1.41 percent after eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market.

The development pushed up the equity capitalization to N27.16 trillion from N26.78 trillion posted on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 703.11 basis points to close trading at 50,370.25 against 49,667.14 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 254.77 million shares valued at N2.81 billion in 4,905 deals on Friday.

This investment surpassed the 206.21 million shares worth N3.92 billion traded by the shareholders in 5,053 deals on Thursday.

UBN led the gainers with N0.50kobo to rise from N5 to N5.50kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.17kobo to move from N1.71kobo to N1.88kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.12kobo from N1.02 per share.

United Capital gained N1 to rise from N10.10kobo to N11.10kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share price was up by N1.95kobo to move from N20 to N21.95kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.90kobo to drop from N9.40kobo to N8.50kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1 from N1.10kobo per share.

Wema Bank lost N0.30kobo to end trading with N3.29kobo from N3.59kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.15kobo to drop from N2 to N1.85kobo per share.

Courtville’s share dropped from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 6.98 percent during trading.

Living Trust led the day’s trading with 50 million shares valued at N60 million.

Zenith Bank sold 22.69 million shares worth N459.26 million.

Flour Mills followed with 18.85 million shares valued at N575.07 million

UBA traded 15.55 million shares worth N108.13 million, while FBN Holdings traded 15.23 million valued at N164.81 million.

