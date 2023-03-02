Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from loss, equity cap rises by 0.29%

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N30.32 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was 0.29 percent or N88.04 billion higher than the N30.23 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 161.63 basis points rising from 55,508.61 to 55,670.24 after five hours of trading today.

On Thursday, investors traded 206.11 million shares valued at N3.25 billion in 4,385 deals.

This fell short of the 562.82 million shares worth N6.57 billion traded by shareholders in 4,340 deals the previous day.

Sunu Assurance led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N1.75kobo to move from N17.60kobo to N19.35kobo per share.

McNichols’ share value was up by 9.72 percent to end trading at N0.79kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Geregu gained N26.90kobo to close at N325, above its opening price of N298.10kobo per share.

NASCON’s shares traded upward by N1 to rise from N11.20kobo to N12.20kobo per share.



Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Academy’s share price dropped by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.16kobo from N1.28kobo per share.

Transcorp lost N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.27kobo from N1.38kobo per share.

Chams’ share price dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent during trading.

NGX Group lost N1.90kobo to drop from N29 to N27.10kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 29.74 million shares valued at N39.14 million.

Access Corp traded 18.64 million shares worth N172.31 million.

UAC Nigeria sold 14.02 million shares worth N118.34 million.

GTCO followed with 13.05 million shares valued at N348.62 million, while Zenith Bank traded 9.27 million shares valued at N244.60 million.

