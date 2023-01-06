Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from losses as NPF, Eterna, others gain N192.7bn

The Nigerian capital market recovered from Thursday’s losses with a 0.69 percent in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N192.71 billion growth in equity capitalization from N27.70 trillion to N27.89 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 353.82 basis points from 50,868.52 to 51,222.34.

During Friday’s session, investors traded 195.73 million shares valued at N7.44 billion in 3,650 deals.

This surpassed the 138.71 million shares worth N1.82 billion traded by shareholders in 3,673 deals the previous day.

NPF Microfinance led the gainers’ list with a N0.15kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.57kobo to N1.72kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.12kobo to move from N1.43kobo to N1.55obo per share.

Eterna’s share value was up by N0.38kobo to end trading with N7.20kobo from N6.82kobo per share.

NGX Group’s shares traded upward by N1.30kobo to rise from N24.10kobo to N25.40kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Investors drop N429.7bn amid losses in Airtel Africa, Prestige, others

Wapic gained 4.88 percent to close at N0.43kobo, above its opening price of N0.41kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.10kobo to drop from N12.10kobo to N11 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share price dropped by 7.69 per cent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.26kobo to drop from N4.90kobo to N4.64kobo per share.

Academy’s share price dropped from N1.32kobo to N1.25kobo per share after losing 5.30 percent during trading.

FBN Holding led the day’s trading with 41.89 million shares valued at N466.50 million.

BUA Cement traded 30.19 million shares worth N2.89 billion.

UBA sold 17.32 million shares worth N140.23 million.

Access Corp followed with 13.72 million shares valued at N123.05 million, while GTCO traded 10.18 million shares valued at N243.95 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now