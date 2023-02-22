Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from Tuesday’s losses, Geregu, John Holt among top gainers

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed with N29.58 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday.

The figure was N68.76 billion or 0.23 percent higher than the N29.51 trillion the bourse posted on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index rose by 126.22 basis points to close at 54, 315.53, up from 54,189.31 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 129.91 million shares valued at N3.92 billion in 2,678 deals on Wednesday.

This however fell short of the 254.17 million shares worth N15.57 billion traded by shareholders in 2,950 deals on Tuesday.

John Holt led the gainers’ list with a N0.14kobo rise in share price moving from N1.46kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

Geregu gained N22.40kobo to move from N224 to N246.40kobo per share.

LivingTrust’s share value was up by N0.20kobo to end trading at N2.85kobo from N2.65kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.10kobo to close at N2, above its opening price of N1.90kobo per share.

Veritas’s shares traded upward by 5 percent to rise from N0.20kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Investors resume trading with N228.7bn gain in five hours

McNichols topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.84 percent to drop from N0.61kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

WAPIC’s share price dropped by 6.82 percent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.70kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share dropped from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent during trading.

Chams lost 3.70 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

AIICO led the day’s trading with 16.17 million shares valued at N9.62 million.

Zenith Bank traded 13 million shares worth N326.13 million.

GTCO sold 12.38 million shares worth N310.96 million.

Transcorp followed with 12.04 million shares valued at N14.64 million, while Courtville traded 10.67 million shares valued at N5.09 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now