Nigeria’s capital market records sluggish growth as investors trade N6.11bn shares

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market increased by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N6.67 billion growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N30.38 trillion to N30.39 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 12.25 basis points to close at 55, 820.5, up from 55,808.25 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 455.76 million shares valued at N6.11 billion in 7,457 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 390.21 billion shares worth N5.72 billion traded by shareholders in 7,725 deals the previous day.

Stanbic IBTC led the gainers’ list with a N4 rise in share price moving from N40 to N44 per share.

MRS’ share value was up by N4.45kobo to end trading at N49.30 kobo from N44.85 kobo per share.

Conoil gained N6.20 kobo to move from N63.70 kobo to N69.90 kobo per share.

Eterna gained N0.80 kobo to close at N9.25 kobo, above its opening price of N8.45 kobo per share.

PZ’s share price was up by N1.50 kobo, moving from N17 to N18.50 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.59 percent to drop from N0.73 kobo to N0.66 kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price dropped by N0.10 kobo to end trading at N1.02 from N1.12 kobo per share.

Chams lost 8.89 percent to end trading with N0.41 kobo from N0.45 kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped from N0.39 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank lost N0.17 kobo to drop from N2.25 kobo to N2.08 per share.

FBN Holding led the day’s trading with 102.74 million shares valued at N1.39 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 55.67 million shares worth N678.90 million.

UBA sold 48.79 million shares worth N464.93 million.

Zenith Bank traded 21.91 million shares valued at N627.64 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 18.19 million shares valued at N104.73 million.

