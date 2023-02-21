Business
Nigeria’s capital market reports N19.08bn loss, Geregu, GTCO top trading
The Nigerian capital market closed trading on Tuesday with a N19.08 billion loss.
This followed the dip in equity capitalization by -0.06 percent from N29.53 trillion to N29.51 trillion at the close of the day’s business.
The All-Share Index dipped by 35.04 basis points to close at 54,189.31, down from 54,224.35 posted by the bourse on Monday.
Investors traded 254.17 million shares worth N15.57 billion in 2,950 deals on Tuesday.
This surpassed the 154.62 million shares valued at N5.50 traded by shareholders in 3,095 deals the previous day.
Tripple Gee led the gainers’ list with a N0.21kobo rise in share price moving from N2.18kobo to N2.39kobo per share.
MRS gained N2.30kobo to move from N23 to N25.30kobo per share.
LivingTrust’s share value was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N2.65kobo from N2.52kobo per share.
AIICO gained 1.69 percent to close at N0.60kobo, above its opening price of N0.59kobo per share.
UPDC REIT’s shares traded upward by 1.64kobo to rise from N3.05 to N3.10kobo per share.
Veritas Kapital topped the losers’ table after shedding 4.76 per cent to drop from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance share price dropped by 4.44 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.45kobo per share.
International Breweries lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N4.50kobo from N4.70kobo per share.
Transcorp share price dropped from N1.24kobo to N1.19kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 2.99 percent to drop from N0.67kobo to N0.65kobo per share.
Geregu led the day’s trading with 125.01 million shares valued at N12.50 million.
GTCO traded 31.07 million shares worth N779.38 million.
Zenith Bank sold 15.03 million shares worth N375.84 million.
Access Corp followed with 11.07 million shares valued at N100.52 million, while UBA traded 7.19 million shares valued at N60 million.
