Nigeria’s certification as polio-free a fulfillment of my pledge —Buhari

August 25, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed optimism that African countries could defeat the COVID-19 pandemic the same way it eradicated the wild poliovirus on the continent.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during the virtual session of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s regional committee for Africa.

Nigeria and other African countries were formally certified free of the wild poliovirus at the forum.

The president recalled that he assured Nigerians shortly after he assumed office in 2015 that he would not bequeath a polio-endemic country to his successor.

He said: “This certification is, therefore, a personal fulfillment of that pledge to not only Nigerians, but to all Africans.

“At a time when the global community is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, this achievement strengthens my conviction that with the requisite political will, investments and strategies, as well as citizens’ commitment, we will flatten the epidemic curve.

“I can affirm the commitment of all African leaders to this course of action.”

President Buhari assured the international community that Nigeria would sustain the momentum and leverage on the lessons learnt from polio eradication to strengthen her health system, especially primary health care, and prioritize health security in the country.

