Nigeria’s Chaka closes $1.5M pre-seed. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Chaka closes $1.5M pre-seed



After receiving the country’s first SEC license, Chaka has closed its $1.5 million pre-seed round to power digital investments for individuals and businesses.

The pre-seed round was led by Breyer Capital, and saw the participation of 4DX Ventures, Golden Palm Investments, Future Africa, Seedstars, and Musha Ventures.

The round is the second joint deal for 4DX Ventures and Breyer Capital in the space of two weeks, the first in Egyptian social e-commerce platform Taager.

According to Tosin Osibodu, the startup looks to create opportunities for Nigerians to invest in dollar assets and at the same time allow foreigners to invest in Nigerian assets.

“If there’s more demand in the market, over time, we expect there’ll be more supply. If you fast forward over a long period of time, we expect that our local capital markets will continue to grow.

“We will provide borderless digital access to multiple solutions, and so it’s not just about Nigerians investing in the market, it’s about making the markets accessible for people locally and globally.”

Tech Trivia: Who invented the modern-day air conditioner?

A. Brown Whitebread

B. Sillis Manners

C. Willis Haviland

D. Grounting Smith

Answer: See end of post

2. Egyptian e-health startup Vezeeta launches B2B SaaS solution



Egyptian digital healthcare platform Vezeeta has rolled out a B2B SaaS solution that enables healthcare entities enhance their patients’ healthcare experiences through a digital-first approach.

The startup was founded in 2015 in Cairo.

The startup allows millions of patients across multiple countries in the Middle East and Africa to search, book and review the best doctors and medical services in just one minute.

Today, it also provides innovative SaaS solutions to thousands of healthcare providers listed on its platform.

Last year, the company raised a US$40 million Series D funding round to boost its product innovation and fund global expansion.

READ ALSO: Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

The newly launched service allows hospitals and polyclinics to fully and easily integrate with Vezeeta’s SaaS solution through APIs under their branding, allowing their patients to enjoy the platform’s streamlined healthcare experiences.

3. MINT Incubator opens call for applications



MINT Incubator has announced opening calls for applications into its latest edition.

The incubator is expected to help startups grow and become investment-ready.

The incubator comes in partnership with Cairo Angels and EGBank.

The three-month programme features a series of mentoring sessions and workshops covering topics such as finance, sales and marketing, growth hacking, accounting basics, legal and governance, attracting and retaining talent, and branding.

The incubator will culminate in a Demo Day with participating startups pitching live to an audience of the top angel and venture capital investors in the region.

Tech Trivia Answer: Willis Haviland

On July 17, 1902, Willis Haviland Carrier designed the first modern air-conditioning system, launching an industry that would fundamentally improve the way we live, work and play.

Join the conversation

Opinions