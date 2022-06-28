Tech
Nigeria’s classified venture, up4grabs.ng launches to connect sellers to buyers
A Lagos-based classified marketplace, up4grabs.ng, has launched service as a platform connecting sellers and buyers.
The startup’s cofounder, Fatimot Sanni, confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
Founded in 2021, the classified startup runs a digital marketplace where registered users seeking to sell or auction items can connect with interested buyers.
According to Fatimot, the Jiji-like startup, which was cofounded with Nigerian serial tech marvin Tunde Mo’Aguda, initially launched from a Telegram group, and thereafter metamorphosed into a full tech startup, playing in the ecommerce space.
She said: “We started out as a Telegram group helping people sell their items to interested folks. We have come a long way, today. People can now register on our product website, and start selling almost immediately.
Read also:South African fintech start-up, Yellow, raises $20m debt financing. 2 other stories and a trivia
“Our startup also makes provision for people to run ads in a bid to increase reach, and increase their chances of getting discovered on the internet.
“At the moment, we are impressed with the rate at which people are adopting our product, and more excited about the service we are rendering to help people.”
With a mission to help users shop locally, the up4grabs.ng startup will be playing in the ecommerce ecosystem already dominated by Jiji, Konga, Jumia, Rabawa, Sellbeta, and Hala.ng
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...