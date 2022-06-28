Nigeria’s classified venture, up4grabs.ng launches to connect sellers to buyers

A Lagos-based classified marketplace, up4grabs.ng, has launched service as a platform connecting sellers and buyers.

The startup’s cofounder, Fatimot Sanni, confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Founded in 2021, the classified startup runs a digital marketplace where registered users seeking to sell or auction items can connect with interested buyers.

According to Fatimot, the Jiji-like startup, which was cofounded with Nigerian serial tech marvin Tunde Mo’Aguda, initially launched from a Telegram group, and thereafter metamorphosed into a full tech startup, playing in the ecommerce space.

She said: “We started out as a Telegram group helping people sell their items to interested folks. We have come a long way, today. People can now register on our product website, and start selling almost immediately.

Read also:South African fintech start-up, Yellow, raises $20m debt financing. 2 other stories and a trivia

“Our startup also makes provision for people to run ads in a bid to increase reach, and increase their chances of getting discovered on the internet.

“At the moment, we are impressed with the rate at which people are adopting our product, and more excited about the service we are rendering to help people.”

With a mission to help users shop locally, the up4grabs.ng startup will be playing in the ecommerce ecosystem already dominated by Jiji, Konga, Jumia, Rabawa, Sellbeta, and Hala.ng

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now