Nigeria’s Consulate in New York suspends services for one week
The Nigerian Consulate in New York, United States, has suspended consular and immigration services for one week.
The Consulate-General in a public notice released on Tuesday, said the suspension of activities in the Consulate would take effect from September 20.
Consequently, it rescheduled all appointments already made for passport biometric enrolment from September 20 to September 27.
However, no reason has been given for the suspension of services in the consulate.
The notice read: “Affected passport applicants will be notified of this development through the email address and telephone numbers indicated in their applications.”
The consulate-general asked affected applicants to choose alternative convenient dates between August 19 and September 17 or other dates from September 28 for completion of their applications.
“Applicants for other services (Emergency Travel Certificate, Police Report, Authentication, etc.) are kindly requested to avail themselves of the mail-in options as indicated on the Consulate’s website www.nigeriahouse.com.
“The Consulate regrets any inconvenience caused by this development,” it added.
