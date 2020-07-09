Nigeria’s copyright society unveils new Gocreate app to monitor use of intellectual property

The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) has unveiled the new Gocreate app, which enables intellectual property owners to monitor the use of their works.

CEO of MCSN, Mr Mayo Ayilaran, in a statement on Thursday while announcing the official deployment of the app said that it is able to monitor Radio and Television Airplay, downloads and streams on Digital Streaming services (DSP), including offline monitoring of hotels, clubs, concerts and event venues.

According to Ayilaran, the above will be achieved using the app’s proprietary audio fingerprinting technology to identify the user of the intellectual property including analytics of when and where a musical work was played, and collect the Royalties for onward distribution to registered MCSN’s members.

He said that prospective users can now apply directly through the Gocreate App and upload their musical works to earn Royalties, and also stated further that it also applies to authors, composers, musicians, producers and publishers .

“Gocreate App is Africa’s first Digital CMO Platform and we’re proud to be the first to deploy the breakthrough Technology that provides Rights management solutions for the Creative Industry,” Ayilaran said.

The new app according to industry buffs will enable intellectual property owners earn more royalties and also help gauge the popularity and value of their publised works.

