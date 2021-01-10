Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 as NCDC confirms 1,024 fresh infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload reached the 100,000 mark on Sunday after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,024 fresh infections in several parts of the country.

The agency, which disclosed the development on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,358 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 100,087.

Meanwhile, 80,030 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (653), Plateau (63), Benue (48), Zamfara (45), FCT (42), Rivers (27), Ondo (26), Adamawa (26), Kaduna (22), and Edo (18).

Others are – Ogun (16), Imo (12), Kano (9), Yobe (6), Ekiti (5), Jigawa (4), and Osun (2).

