Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 as NCDC confirms 917 fresh infections. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 917 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,311 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 90,080.

Meanwhile, 75,044 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 576 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 89,163. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), and Ogun (19).

Others are – Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5), and Jigawa (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 90,080.

“Discharged: 75,044 AND Deaths: 1,311.”

Join the conversation

Opinions