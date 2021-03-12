Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 as NCDC confirms 287 new cases | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 2,001 on Thursday night following the confirmation of seven new deaths from the pandemic by the country’s health agency.

Until Thursday, Nigeria had recorded 1,993 fatalities from the COVID-19 scourge.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, also confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 159,933.

Read also: 394 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 159,646. Deaths, recoveries updated

However, 142,404 patients had recovered from the disease and discharged from the various treatment centres in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (107), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), and Edo (8).

Others are – Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 159,933.

“Discharged: 142,404 AND Deaths: 2,001.”

Join the conversation

Opinions