Business
Nigeria’s crude oil output to drop as Exxon Mobil declares force majeure
The recent increase in oil production is set to be significantly hit as Exxon Mobil has declared force majeure on oil lifting from different terminals in the country.
The declaration follows an industrial action by the company’s in-house workers union.
Last year, Nigeria’s oil production dropped to around one million bpd, falling behind Angola, due to the departure of companies such as Shell PLC and TotalEnergies caused by extensive corruption and security concerns.
Currently, Nigeria is making efforts to boost its oil production to 1.6 million barrels per day, in order to regain its former status as the largest African producer of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
READ ALSO:Nigeria makes N21trn from crude oil sales
Nigeria produced 1.38 million bpd in February, according to OPEC’s latest report.
“We will continue to take all reasonable actions necessary to resolve the impasse as soon as possible,” Exxon spokesperson Michelle Gray said in a statement on Monday.
Exxon has been trying to sell $1.2 billion in shallow-water assets in Nigeria, where it finds operations “challenging”, the company had stated in February, while keeping deep-water assets further from the coast.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...