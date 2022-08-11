Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday Nigeria’s crude oil production increased to an average of 1.183 million barrels per day (bpd) in July.

OPEC stated this in its Oil Market Report for August 2022 released to journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

The oil cartel that the figure was 7,000 bpd higher than the 1.176mb/d produced June 2022.



The report read: “According to secondary sources, averaged 28.92 mb/d in July 2022, higher by 216,000 barrels per day month-on-month.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, while production in Venezuela and Angola declined.”

