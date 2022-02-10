Business
Nigeria’s crude oil production reached 1.398mbpd in January – OPEC
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday Nigeria’s crude oil production reached an average of 1.398 million barrels per day in January.
OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for February 2022 released to journalists in Lagos.
The figure, according to the cartel, was 81,000 barrels per day higher than the 1.317mbpd produced recorded by the country in December 2021.
READ ALSO:Nigeria to lose out from oil dollars, as OPEC+ raises production level
The report read: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.98 mbpd in January, higher by 0.06 mbpd Month-on- Month.
“Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, while production in Venezuela, Libya and Iraq declined.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...