Nigeria’s crude oil production reached 1.398mbpd in January – OPEC

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday Nigeria’s crude oil production reached an average of 1.398 million barrels per day in January.

OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for February 2022 released to journalists in Lagos.

The figure, according to the cartel, was 81,000 barrels per day higher than the 1.317mbpd produced recorded by the country in December 2021.

READ ALSO:Nigeria to lose out from oil dollars, as OPEC+ raises production level

The report read: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.98 mbpd in January, higher by 0.06 mbpd Month-on- Month.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, while production in Venezuela, Libya and Iraq declined.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now