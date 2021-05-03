Nigeria's current situation a stepping stone to anarchy —Peter Obi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria’s current situation a stepping stone to anarchy —Peter Obi
The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take drastic actions to tame the escalating insecurity in the country.
Obi who bemoaned the current situation in the country, described it as the stepping stone to anarchy.
In a statement on Sunday, Obi said the situation in Nigeria is “a practical manifestation of cumulative years of leadership failure,” adding that he had hoped the country and her leaders would have averted the crisis bedevilling “an abused society by rising up to the occasion and taking drastic measures to nip it in the bud.”
“After critical analysis of the trajectory the country has been moving since Independence, the persistent corruption and total absence of merit in Nigeria is one one of the major problems affecting Nigeria ” the former Anambra State governor said in the release.
“Since Independence corruption has remained the leitmotif of leadership failure in Nigeria.
“Painfully, at a time Nigeria ought to have moved on with other countries, we are still fixated on power supply, functional healthcare delivery and other basic things that ought not to be bothering us today.
“We are also saddled with the case of gross imbalance in national appointments as if others are mere spectators in Nigeria.
“Added to this is lack of a future for our children.”
While calling on Nigerians to show genuine interest in the election of a leader with the will and the capacity to lead the country, Obi said what will happen in the country in the next few months will be dependent on statecraft.
He therefore advised the president to immediately begin the process of healing among Nigerians by talking to them and taking “courageous actions aimed at reassuring all the regions that they are still part of the country.”
“Mr. President can do this convincingly by immediately seeking real balance in his appointments and by taking immediate actions against those that have become notorious in killing and maiming follow Nigerians.
“Nigeria belongs to all of us; we cannot build by destroying, especially on matters that can still be solved through dialogue. Let Nigerians dialogue among themselves now,” Obi added.
By Isaac Dachen…
