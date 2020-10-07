Nigeria’s debt may hit N34tn by Dec, debt-to-revenue ratio now 72% —LCCI

Its public debt stock climbed to N31 billion in second quarter, eight per cent larger than the preceding quarter, Toki Mabogunje, LCCI’s president, told attendees at the board of trade’s annual general meeting in Lagos, citing new local and foreign borrowings made to bridge the yawning funding gap in the revised 20202 budget following the coronavirus crisis.

“At the peak of the pandemic in the second quarter, the Federal Government received financial support worth $3.4bn and $288.5m from the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank respectively, while negotiations are also on-going for a cumulative $1.8bn credit support from the World Bank, AfDB and Islamic Development Bank.”

Nigeria’s debt burden is increasingly unsustainable, its debt-to-revenue ratio touching 99% this March before easing to 72% in May, both figures well above the World Bank’s benchmark of 22.5%.

