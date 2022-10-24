‘Nigeria’s debt up to N60tr, anybody planning to vote for APC in 2023 mentally sick,’ says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for threatening Nigeria’s existence with its poor performance in the last seven years.

The governor, who spoke during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the state, described as mentally sick anybody planning to vote for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

He also dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s election.

Obaseki was a prominent member of APC before his defection to PDP in 2020.

The governor dumped the party after he was denied the ticket to seek re-election that year.

He said: “Honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigerians if we even contemplate voting for a government like APC. As I said, God forbids APC come to power in 2023 because this country will break up and fail.

READ ALSO: 2023: Gov Obaseki denies endorsing Peter Obi

“Nobody has done the kind of damage APC had done to this country. I don’t know how. I honestly don’t know how we’ll recover. In fact, my heart beats that by the time Atiku comes in we might not be able to sleep day and night.

“As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to N60 trillion. When are we going to go out of this? Every day they are printing. Only God can save us from what they have done to the naira. They have threatened the existence of Nigeria.

“Some people call themselves OBIdients. They will soon run out of steam. They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk of having a timetable for elections.”

