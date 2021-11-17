Nigeria’s Defence chief rejects Lagos #EndSARS Panel report, insists on White Paper

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has rejected the details of the report tendered by the #EndSARS Judicial panel in Lagos which indicted the Nigerian Army for the murder of innocent protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

According to the CDS, only a White Paper extrapolated from the report can confirm its veracity.

Irabor made this statement on Tuesday during a familiarisation tour in Edo State, while vouching for the integrity and professionalism of the troops.

He also cautioned Nigerians against making inciting comments on what was happening across the country.

Irabor said: “I am sure those of you in the media must have seen that there is a report that was released though in my view a wrong channel that is making the rounds in the social media.

“Whether it is a true report, I can’t tell but I would like to indicate that the normal procedure is to have such a report submitted to the convening authority and then there will be a white paper based on which one can make informed comments.

“But whatever you see currently, I will like to indicate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional Armed Forces, we are peopled by Nigerians and we remain committed to constitutional mandates so we do not at this point think that Nigerians should make disparaging remarks regarding the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the sense that we are professionals and if there are issues, of course we address them within the ambits of the provision.

“It will not be right to disparage men and women who have worked so hard to ensure that the territorial integrity of this nation is kept intact; so in the meantime until I see the full report I may not be able to but I can assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are well disciplined and we do not engage in any ignoble acts.

“If Nigerians don’t trust us then we wouldn’t have been doing what we are doing and in any case, it is the Armed Forces of Nigeria and remember, we are not talking about the Police.

“We are talking about the Armed Forces with emphasis Armed Forces so when the Armed Forces are called out, it is because there is a need for the Armed Forces; there is no one who do not require and desire to live in peace and so we need to understand that the Armed Forces is there to keep the peace, to provide the ambience that will enable each and every Nigerian to live up his desires in peace and harmony. So let us not make inciting comments that will put the entire space on fire, that is not right.”

