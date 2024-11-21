Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims terrorist commander, 114 others killed by troops in one week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Thursday troops deployed to theatres of operation in the North-East killed a notorious terrorist commander named Munzur Ya Audu and 114 others in well-executed operations across the country last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said that serious efforts are ongoing to dismantle the networks of the terror groups in the country.

He added that troops were also actively targeting terrorist logistics bases and other structures that had an affiliation with terror groups.

Buba said: “During the week under review, troops neutralised 115, arrested 238 and rescued 138 hostages.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 145 assorted weapons and 3,825 ammunition, comprising one GPMG, two PKT guns, 68 AK47 rifles, two AK56 rifles and 24 fabricated rifles.

“Also recovered are 28 Dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, six locally made pistols, one pistol, eight pump action guns, one hand grenade, four fabricated hand grenades, one RPG bomb and three explosives.

“Others are 2,093 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 246 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG/PKM ammo, 129 live cartridges, 28 shotgun cartridges, 500 empty cases of MG ammo and 147 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo.

“In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 61 terrorists, apprehended 34 suspects and rescued 32 hostages within the week.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 18 violent extremists, nabbed 48 persons and rescued 48 hostages.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 28 terrorists, apprehended 77 persons and rescued 57 kidnapped hostages.

“The Air Component conducted air interdiction on the hibernating terrorists at notorious terrorist kingpins Sadiku’s and Sola’s in Safana and Batsari areas of Katsina State.

“The air component acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures were destroyed.

“Similarly, on November 11 and November 13, the air component conducted air interdiction on terrorist enclaves in Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara, killing several terrorists and destroying their logistics.

“In the South-East, troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised six terrorists, apprehended 13 violent extremists and rescued one hostage during the week.”

