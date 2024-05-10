Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 135 suspected terrorists

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops deployed to various theatres of operation in the country killed 135 suspected terrorists in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the troops apprehended 182 and rescued 140 kidnapped persons in ground and air operations across the country during the period.

Buba said the troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition during the week.

He said: “The recovered items are 47 AK-47 rifles, one PKMG, one FN rifle, 17 locally fabricated guns, 21 Dane guns, nine pump action guns, three locally fabricated pistols, 3×36 hand grenade and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Others are 1,087 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 840 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 33 rounds of 9mm x 99mm ball ammo, 90 live cartridges, 29 magazines, 15 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, six bicycles, 43 mobile phones and the sum of N2.02 million, among other items.



READ ALSO: Nigerian troops reportedly kill 192 suspected terrorists in troubled North

“In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 47 terrorists, arrested 53 suspects and rescued 40 hostages.

‘The air component on May 3 conducted air interdiction on terrorists assembling in Mandara Mountain, killed several of them and destroyed their logistics.

“The terrorists were converging with their equipment for a possible attack on troops and locals before the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 29 insurgents, arrested 58 violent extremists and rescued 42 hostages as well as recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, neutralised 36 terrorists, arrested 25 and rescued 45 hostages as well as recovered several arms, ammunition and other items.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now