Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 188 terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday troops operating in various theatre of operations killed at least 188 suspected terrorists and arrested 330 others across the country in the last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, stated this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said the troops also rescued 133 hostages during the period.

Buba listed arms recovered from the terrorists to include 122 AK47 rifles, 47 locally-fabricated guns, 47 Dane guns, 24 automatic pump action guns, and eight locally-fabricated pistols, and Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs).

He said: “In the North-East, troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 68 terrorists, arrested 182 suspects and rescued 53 hostages during period.

“They recovered 58 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 14 fabricated guns, 12 Dane guns, one hand grenade, one bandolier, and 741 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“Troops also recovered 510 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and 17 magazines from the region.

“136 terrorists comprising 24 adult males, 38 adult females and 74 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations between April 3 and April 9.

“On April 4, following intelligence report on terrorists’ activities, the air component of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ conducted airstrikes on ISWAP/JAS terrorists’ logistics hub and ammunitions fabricating factory around Mandara Mountains.

“Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed as a result of the airstrike.

“Additionally, the air component, in conjunction with Niger’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance troops provided close air support for the land component for an operation at Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

“Overhead, the terrorists were engaged with bombs and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized.”

“In the North-Central, troops of ‘Operation Safe Haven’ neutralised 14 insurgents, arrested 41 violent extremists and rescued three hostages.

“Troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ neutralised 11 terrorists, arrested 32 violent extremists, rescued 11 hostages and recovered a cache of arms in the region during the week in review.

“In the North-West troops of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ neutralised 62 terrorists, arrested 43 others, rescued 45 hostages and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.”

